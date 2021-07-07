Healthcare Capital Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 14th

Healthcare Capital’s (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Healthcare Capital had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCCU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $987,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,481,000.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

