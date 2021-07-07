Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $145.07 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00065995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038797 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00278382 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,269,960 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.