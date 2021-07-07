Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00403905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.