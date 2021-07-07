HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLFFF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.89.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

