HempCoin (THC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,076.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and $1,076.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.53 or 1.00074485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00037838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007768 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00061890 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,590,653 coins and its circulating supply is 262,455,503 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.