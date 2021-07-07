Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA: HEN3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

6/30/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €103.00 ($121.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.92 ($1.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €88.28 ($103.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,930 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €93.39. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

