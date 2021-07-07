Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

