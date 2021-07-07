HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $53,367.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00059319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00942470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00045562 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

