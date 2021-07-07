Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 47,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

