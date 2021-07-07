HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.29. Approximately 1,224,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,020,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of HEXO to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.73.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$943.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.65.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

