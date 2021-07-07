Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.98 and last traded at $93.98. Approximately 4,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 480,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

