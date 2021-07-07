High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $401,974.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00091918 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 225.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

