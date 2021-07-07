Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

