Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.89 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Hive has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $145.89 million and approximately $52.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001361 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 415,658,779 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

