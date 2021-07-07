Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 165.40 ($2.16). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.11), with a volume of 1,013,844 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The company has a market cap of £829.91 million and a P/E ratio of 76.90.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

