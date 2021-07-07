HomeServe (LON:HSV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 962.24 ($12.57). HomeServe shares last traded at GBX 957.50 ($12.51), with a volume of 314,089 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSV. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,340.63 ($17.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 984.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.61%.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $46,680,320.

HomeServe Company Profile (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

