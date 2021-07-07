HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 7th. HOQU has a total market cap of $393,960.81 and $820,344.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.98 or 0.00911160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00045038 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

