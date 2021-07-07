Hord One Day Volume Reaches $141,153.00 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $141,153.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00166526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.96 or 1.00197071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00983268 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,807,599 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

