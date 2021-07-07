H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 2,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

