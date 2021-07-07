Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Shares Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 4.83% of Hudson Executive Investment worth $19,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,414. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hudson Executive Investment Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

