Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0069

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $66,667.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.21 or 0.00934648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045320 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

