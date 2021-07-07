Hush Price Tops $0.22 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $2,514.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00343007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00138651 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00192902 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003113 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

