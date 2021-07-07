Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $172,673,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after buying an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $48,482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after buying an additional 117,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE H opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.56.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

