HYCON Price Tops $0.0002 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $540,366.96 and $47,834.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00066502 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,935,387 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,935,386 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

