Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 3,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,817,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $4,991,625 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,620,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 697.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

