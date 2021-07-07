Hyper Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,829.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $751,661.45 and approximately $1,829.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00133920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00166063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,267.53 or 1.00023371 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00981831 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.