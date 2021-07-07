HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,630.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $7,630.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.67 or 0.00909824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00044403 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,604,527 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

