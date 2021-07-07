Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €458.20 ($539.06) and last traded at €455.20 ($535.53). Approximately 5,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €454.40 ($534.59).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HYQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price target on Hypoport and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €448.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 99.58.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.