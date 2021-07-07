Hyve (HYVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $835,086.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $835,086.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00133511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00165972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,751.55 or 1.00131376 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.59 or 0.00978468 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

