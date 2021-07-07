IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.89. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 1,107,624 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

