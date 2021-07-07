Ï„Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,019.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $37,019.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $13,496.00 or 0.39016919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00048784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00132746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00165501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.59 or 0.99784547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.78 or 0.00979424 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.