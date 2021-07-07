ichi.farm (ICHI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00166967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,742.51 or 1.00290136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00979177 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

