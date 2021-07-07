ICHI (ICHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.61 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00010819 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00165705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,485.55 or 0.99718742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.62 or 0.00984929 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,174,454 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.