ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICLR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $211.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $167.09 and a 12-month high of $234.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

