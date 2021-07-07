Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 486,345 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 340,543 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

