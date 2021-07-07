Idle (IDLE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $111,342.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and $111,342.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00013382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00050388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00133769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00165691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,557.02 or 1.00014198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00985333 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,290,958 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

