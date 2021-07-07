iExec RLC Price Hits $3.32 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00009549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $265.54 million and approximately $41.90 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00059319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00942470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00045562 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

