IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.92. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 183,787 shares changing hands.
IGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.52.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.
About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.