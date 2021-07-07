IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.92. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 183,787 shares changing hands.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.52.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

