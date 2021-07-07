IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after buying an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after buying an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,719,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.68 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.