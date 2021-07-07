IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Shares of INFO opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $74.68 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.85.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

