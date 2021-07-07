IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $748,301.58

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $748,301.58 and $26,974.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.30 or 0.00928760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045063 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

