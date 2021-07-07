Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,709 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,870. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $474.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.52. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

