Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.76 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $79.46 or 0.00232166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00166526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.96 or 1.00197071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00983268 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,438 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

