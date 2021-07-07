ImageCoin (IMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $84,473.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $207,523.27 and $84,473.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,276,672 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.