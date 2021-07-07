imbrex (REX) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $92,888.18 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.36 or 0.00923616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044832 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

