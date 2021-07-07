Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 3,153.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.05% of Impinj worth $28,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

