Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Inari Medical worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after acquiring an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 413,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $12,459,569. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

