Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

IBA stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $48.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. Industrias Bachoco’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBA. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

