Infosys (INFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 15,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,703. Infosys has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

