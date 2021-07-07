Infosys (INFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE INFY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 15,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,703. Infosys has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.