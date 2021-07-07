Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Ingredion worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 240.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.